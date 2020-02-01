Many Maltese Pharmacies Run Out Of Breathing Masks Following Coronavirus Scare

Several pharmacies around Malta have run out of disposable face masks following fear that the deadly coronavirus could make its way to the island.

Lovin Malta contacted several pharmacies, most of which confirmed that they have run out of stock of disposable face masks amidst fear that the virus might make its way to Malta soon.

Just yesterday, the Italian government officially confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus within its borders, putting the virus in close proximity with the Maltese islands.

At least 213 people have since died from the coronavirus so far, most of which are in the Hubei province in China where the virus emerged.

However, the virus has spread overseas resulting in The World Health Organisation declaring a global emergency.

Malta has already taken precautionary measures in case the virus does reach its shores, with Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing earlier this week that 12 beds will be set up outside Mater Dei Hospital to treat any patients with mild cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, serious outbreaks of the virus will be dealt with at the Infectious Disease Unit in the hospital.

In addition, health clinics and emergency departments now also have designated isolation rooms. Aside from this, if a GP alerts authorities that someone may be infected with coronavirus, they can be isolated at home.

Malta International Airport is also screening anyone coming from cities in which cases of the virus have been recorded at an isolation area located in the airport.

Tag someone who hasn’t bought a face mask yet