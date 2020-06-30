Manuel Mallia’s Former Driver Handed Suspended Sentence Over 2014 Gżira Shooting

Photo: TVM

MP Manuel Mallia’s former driver was given a suspended sentence over a shooting ordeal in Gżira in November 2014.

The driver, a former police officer named Paul Sheehan, was originally charged with the attempted murder of Scottish national Stephen Smith who crashed into the minister’s vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The subsequent car chase and shooting prompted Mallia’s resignation.

Sheehan shot two bullets from his Glock pistol at Smith’s vehicle. The attempted murder charged was dropped on the advice of the Attorney General’s office.

The court found that Sheehan’s actions were uncalled for, and showcased clear recklessness with the intention to indirectly cause the previous injury to the victim. He has been handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence for three years and a €1,000 personal guarantee for one year not to harass the victim.

Sheehan was also ordered to pay €7,543 for court expert expenses.

Prosecutors on the case were assistant commissioner Alexandra Mamo, Inspectors Jesmond Micallef and Saviour Baldacchino.

What do you make of this ruling?