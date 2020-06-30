د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Manuel Mallia’s Former Driver Handed Suspended Sentence Over 2014 Gżira Shooting

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Photo: TVM

MP Manuel Mallia’s former driver was given a suspended sentence over a shooting ordeal in Gżira in November 2014.

The driver, a former police officer named Paul Sheehan, was originally charged with the attempted murder of Scottish national Stephen Smith who crashed into the minister’s vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The subsequent car chase and shooting prompted Mallia’s resignation.

Sheehan shot two bullets from his Glock pistol at Smith’s vehicle. The attempted murder charged was dropped on the advice of the Attorney General’s office.

The court found that Sheehan’s actions were uncalled for, and showcased clear recklessness with the intention to indirectly cause the previous injury to the victim. He has been handed a 22-month suspended prison sentence for three years and a €1,000 personal guarantee for one year not to harass the victim.

Sheehan was also ordered to pay €7,543 for court expert expenses.

Prosecutors on the case were assistant commissioner Alexandra Mamo, Inspectors Jesmond Micallef and Saviour Baldacchino.

What do you make of this ruling?

READ NEXT: Five Things You Need To Keep In Mind If You Intend To Travel From Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK