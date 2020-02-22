Manuel Delia Sued In Bulgaria By Owner Of Shuttered Maltese Bank

Manuel Delia has been sued in Bulgaria by Christo Georgiev, the Bulgarian owner of Satabank, the Maltese bank which was forced to cancel its operations due to serious concerns that it had allowed criminals to launder their dirty money. Delia said Georgiev is suing him over a blogpost he wrote back in October 2018, shortly after the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) ordered Satabank to freeze all its clients’ accounts.

In that blogpost, Delia recounted how he had retracted a story he had written about the bank after Georgiev’s lawyers threatened him with legal action in the UK. Back then, Delia said one of the banker’s Malta lawyers had warned him that he [Delia] will “have no choice but to jump off Dingli Cliffs” if Georgiev decided to go through with his lawsuit. “I chose the easy way out. Satabank was not the most important issue I was working on and having to defend the issue alone in the UK, without a realistic prospect of continuing working on the website even if I did find anyone willing to pay for the legal costs for my defence, I decided to bow to the SLAPP threat I was faced with,” Delia wrote.

Christo Georgiev with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat