Manoel Theatre Dismisses ‘Political Correctness’ After Blackface Criticism: ‘Would You Expect Me To Contradict Shakespeare?’

Manoel Theatre’s creative director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, has come out swinging against online criticism over his decision to use blackface on the cast lead for an upcoming production of Othello.

“Political correctness interfering with literature is completely wrong. We are following the direction of the text. Would you expect me to contradict Shakespeare? Absolutely not,” Mr Zammit Tabona told Times of Malta

Zammit Tabona has come under online scrutiny after social media posts showed the cast’s lead, acclaimed tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, in blackface, which is using darkening make-up to change an actor’s ethnicity.

The post captioned “getting my tan on” was uploaded in preparation for production of famous Shakespearean tragedy Othello.

The plot revolves around Moorish Venetian general Othello and his treacherous ensign Iago touching upon themes of racism, love, jealousy, betrayal, revenge, and repentance. One of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works, it is still widely performed today.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Maria Pisani of Integra Foundation said that the costuming decision was “out of sync with contemporary debates on racism and representation, and the historical toxic legacy of ‘blackface’ and how it persists”.

The use of blackface has become a global issue just as filmmakers and theatre directors push for greater diversity in artistic productions. It has even affected Heads of State with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing backlash over the practice.

