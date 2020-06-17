د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Manoel Island Luxury Village Project Has Permit Revoked Due To Architect’s Conflict Of Interest

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A luxury village project proposed on Manoel Island by local developers MIDI has had its permit revoked following an appeal by environmental NGO Fliemkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.

The project, which would involve the construction of over 600 apartments, had been awarded a permit by the Planning Authority back in March 2019. However, it has now been revoked by the Environmental Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), which ordered developers to prepare a new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), a process which can take months.

The EPRT accepted a plea of conflict of interest lodged by Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar after it was pointed out that architect Edward Said, an expert conducting the environmental assessment of the Manoel Island master plan, was found to be the son of Joe Said, one of the directors of MIDI plc and chairman Lombard Bank.

The appeal was crowd-funded and fronted by citizen’s group Inħobbu l-Gżira, who launched a petition to turn Manoel Island into a national heritage park. It gathered the highest number of petition signatures for an environment-related cause, with over 8,000 signatures registered.

Critics of the project warned it will ruin Gżira’s large open space and promenade, remove parking spaces and ultimately add another construction site to a town which is already overrun by development.

READ NEXT: At Least 155 Indians Left In Limbo As Malta Keeps Postponing Repatriation Flights

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK