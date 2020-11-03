Manhunt Underway Following Terrorist Shooting Near Malta’s Embassy In Vienna

A manhunt is on the way in Austria following multiple gun attacks near Malta’s embassy in Vienna last night.

At least three people have died in the attack, including one of the armed suspects who was shot dead by Austrian police officers.

An additional 14 people have been wounded, many of whom are in critical condition.

Austrian police are now in search of at least one other gunman.

The shootings occurred close to Malta’s embassy in Vienna, prompting the Foreign Ministry to urge people to work from home to avoid any danger.

“The attack took place in the vicinity of our embassy and we told our people to work from home to avoid any danger,” Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Facebook.

“Those who use violence and weapons for any political or religious purpose should not be allowed to win and spread more hatred,” he said.