Manhunt Underway Following Terrorist Shooting Near Malta’s Embassy In Vienna
A manhunt is on the way in Austria following multiple gun attacks near Malta’s embassy in Vienna last night.
At least three people have died in the attack, including one of the armed suspects who was shot dead by Austrian police officers.
An additional 14 people have been wounded, many of whom are in critical condition.
Austrian police are now in search of at least one other gunman.
The shootings occurred close to Malta’s embassy in Vienna, prompting the Foreign Ministry to urge people to work from home to avoid any danger.
“The attack took place in the vicinity of our embassy and we told our people to work from home to avoid any danger,” Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Facebook.
“Those who use violence and weapons for any political or religious purpose should not be allowed to win and spread more hatred,” he said.
HAPPENING NOW – Terror attack in #Austria. Tens of emergency units have arrived in the city center of #Vienna. At least 7 dead, many more injured. One terrorist dead, one detained, multiple still at large.pic.twitter.com/1S5BWpplb3
— Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020
The incident is being deemed a terrorist attack with Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer describing one of the assailants killed by police as an “Islamist terrorist”.
The shootings took place close to Vienna’s central synagogue. However, there’s no evidence to suggest that it was the target as of yet.
It also comes just hours before Austria imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, many were out and about enjoying their last night at bars and restaurants before they closed at midnight.
There has been a surge of Muslim extremists in Europe over the past few weeks, most notably in France, where three separate attacks resulted in deaths and beheadings.
French President Emmanuel Macron sympathised with Austria following last night’s attacks.
Nous, Français, partageons le choc et la peine du peuple autrichien frappé ce soir par un attentat au cœur de sa capitale, Vienne. Après la France, c’est un pays ami qui est attaqué. C’est notre Europe. Nos ennemis doivent savoir à qui ils ont affaire. Nous ne céderons rien.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 2, 2020
