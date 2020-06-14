د . إAEDSRر . س

Manhunt For Two Migrants Who ‘Escaped’ Ħal Far Barracks Underway After Three Already Caught

A search for two migrants is currently underway in the Ħal Far area after a group of five reportedly fled and escaped the barracks earlier today.

Three of the migrants, who are believed to be African, have already been caught, with the two remaining men still at large, TVM reported.

Police officers, as well as detention officers, are on site as the search continues.

It is unknown what led to their escape, nor where or how the three other migrants were found and captured.

Their escape comes during a time of heightened tensions when it comes to migrants rights and racial discrimination.

Over 420 migrants living aboard Captain Morgan vessels were recently brought in to Malta, and well-attended Black Lives Matters demonstrations have raised awareness over the reality of being a black person in modern society.

More details to come. 

