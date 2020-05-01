د . إAEDSRر . س

Mandatory Masks, Social Distancing and Limited Passengers As Travel Restrictions To Gozo Lifted

Travel restrictions on non-essential passage between Malta and Gozo will been lifted as of Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced today in a press conference.

However certain measures will still be kept in place for passengers travelling between the two islands. 

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci said that passengers must wear masks, maintain social distance and  a restriction on the number of passengers per ferry will be in place in attempt to mitigate possible transmission of COVID-19.

Non-essential travel between Malta and Gozo was previously discouraged as passengers could only pass for medical reasons, cargo, visiting relatives and work.

Since April 3, all passengers taking the Gozo Channel have had to go through mandatory screening to test for symptoms related to COVID-19.

