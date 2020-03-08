Man Who Followed Woman Into Paceville Club Bathroom And Tried To Have Sex With Her Released On Bail

A 39-year-old man accused of following a 36-year-old woman into a club bathroom and touching her body and trying to force her to have sex with him against her will has been given bail today.

Pakistani national Muhammed Waqas Ali, who lives in Msida, was allegedly drunk last Saturday when he followed Spanish national Maria Jesus Santos Ferrante in a bathroom at around 4am, the Times of Malta reported.

After following her in, he tried to have sex with her.

She began to cry out for help, whereupon nearby revellers stepped in and grabbed Ali and held him back until police arrived.

He was taken to court today with a black eye, where he pleaded not guilty to trying to have sex with someone against her will, saying he has no recollection of making sexual advances towards the victim.

He also pleaded not guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Santos Ferrante, who has since left the country, said she would be willing to return to Malta to testify against Ali.

Ali’s lawyer said that this was the first time he had ever had an encounter with the police and had never broken the law before.

Magistrate Stafrace Zammit gave Ali bail, ordering him to give a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €8,000, and was ordered to sign a police bail books three times a week and return home by a curfew.

The sentence was given on International Women’s Day, as hundreds of women took to the streets to demand better respect and stronger rights for women.

