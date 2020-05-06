د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Named Ġorġ Finds Out He’s Actually Been Gorg This Whole Time

A Maltese man got the shock of his life after he found out he’s been misspelling his name ever since he could write.

“Everything is fine apart from finding out I’ve been living a lie for almost 26 years,” Gorg Frendo told Lovin Malta.

His confusion comes after the government announced that, for the first time ever, you could use Maltese letters like Ħ, Ġ, or Ċ on your ID card. Malta’s Public Registry just received a new software update after decades of Maltese people unable to officially name their daughter Ċikka.

“Someone told me about it yesterday and I was like ‘nah, I got dots.’ So I called my mom and asked her about it and she just started laughing.”

Slightly ticked-off while coming to terms with the fact that he is now Gorg mingħajr tikkek, he explains how he always just put his ID card’s spelling down to some administration or printing error.

“On my ID card it says Gorg without the dots, but my parents told me they always wrote it with dots and that’s how it was on my birth certificate,” Gorg says.

When asked whether he will be taking advantage of the new option to amend the letters in his name to become the Maltese letters they were always meant to be he said: “Probably. Or I might just grab a marker and do it myself.”

He was still thankful that he could make his arrangements with destiny, no matter how many decades late it came, or that it came in the midst of a pandemic.

“It seems now that the world is ‘ending’, I’m finally going to be given my name,” Gorg ended.

