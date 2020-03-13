Man Left Confused After Returning From Italy And Told To Self Quarantine… But Not Given Transport Back To Ċirkewwa Home

A man who lives in the north of Malta returned from a holiday in Italy today and was told he needed to self-quarantine – and ended up taking the bus after not being provided with secure and sanitized transportation back home.

After being told he needed to self-quarantine, Joseph* was let go from the airport, leaving him confused as to what to do and how to get home without potentially infecting anyone else.

He said that without any guidance, he ended up taking the bus from the airport to Ċirkewwa.

“There is no control at all – nobody cares where we go or how we go there,” Joseph told Lovin Malta after landing in Malta.

“At this moment I’m in public transport, on the X1 bus to Ċirkewwa.”

So far, all evidence has led health authorities to believe that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have a lower chance of spreading the virus.

Joseph, who returned on a flight repatriating Maltese residents, explained the procedure he found once he exited his plane from Italy earlier today.

“I’ve just landed in a plane from Italy. I was checked for my temperature at the airport and then given a paper saying that I needed to stay in quarantine for 14 days… but that’s all,” he said.

“After that, we just continued through a thermal camera like any other normal flight and just left the airport,” he continued.

“I wanted to get a taxi and go straight home but that’s too expensive for me so I just took the bus.”

Back in Malta, Joseph, who is a third-country national, said he didn’t want to be fined €1,000 for breaking the mandatory self-quarantine – however, he wanted to raise awareness on his experience in the airport, especially being left to his own devices after being told he must self-quarantine.

“I’m going home and staying there for 14 days, there is not much else I can do. My friends will bring me food – I don’t want to go to buy because I can get fined for not staying in quarantine.”

Shortly after Joseph landed, Prime Minister Robert Abela And Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne held a press conference announcing the mandatory quarantine for all people travelling to Malta, regardless of the country they are coming from.

Abela also said that third country nationals found breaking the self-quarantine would also have their work permits revoked and be deported.

Responding to a question from Lovin Malta, Abela said there was currently no dedicated transport for passengers who needed to self-quarantine and didn’t indicate that he plans to introduce it.

“People must organize their own transport home,” Abela said. However, he did announce that standing passengers would no longer be allowed on public transport.

Names have been changed for the protection of the individual*

