د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Man Killed At Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass In Late Night Traffic Accident

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A man was killed while walking alongside the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass last night after he was struck by a moving vehicle. 

Police said the tragic accident happened at around 11:45pm and involved a Kia Picanto Morning which was driven by a 28-year old man from Żejtun.   

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

Medics were called on site but the man was certified dead on arrival, while the driver was taken to Mater Dei to be treated for shock.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is conducting an inquiry

READ NEXT: IN PHOTOS: Miriam Pace Laid To Rest As Family, Friends And Political Leaders Say Goodbye At Valletta Funeral

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK