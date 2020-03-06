Man Killed At Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass In Late Night Traffic Accident

A man was killed while walking alongside the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass last night after he was struck by a moving vehicle.

Police said the tragic accident happened at around 11:45pm and involved a Kia Picanto Morning which was driven by a 28-year old man from Żejtun.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

Medics were called on site but the man was certified dead on arrival, while the driver was taken to Mater Dei to be treated for shock.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is conducting an inquiry