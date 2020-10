An unidentified man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Marsa this morning.

Police confirmed the incident happened at 7.15 am on Triq Aldo Moro. The vehicle in question was a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 29-year-old Italian man.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry was opened while police investigations are on-going.