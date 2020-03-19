Man Gets 18 Months In Prison For Theft From Two Maltese Schools During COVID-19 Coronavirus Closure

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Maltese man has been sent to 18 months in prison for theft from two schools, seemingly trying to take advantage of the government’s decision to close all educational establishment amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.

TVM has reported that Kevin Camilleri, aged 37 and from Sliema, was apprehended after he was caught on security cameras nearby and belonging to the schools, which are located in Sliema and Gzira.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the courts that Camilleri had initially made away with some money and other valuable items.

A repeat offender, Camilleri pleaded guilty to the charges of theft.

A week ago, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all educational establishments would be closed after the first few cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Malta.

This includes schools, child care centres, university, MCAST, and others.

Abela said the government would reexamine the decision by the end of this week. However, with the number of cases rising, it would appear that the closure will continue till beyond the Easter Holidays.

 

 

