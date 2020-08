A man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after he was found to be suffering from multiple stab wounds in Ta’ Qali yesterday night.

The man, whose identity is still unconfirmed, was spotted at around 11:15pm lying on the ground in the Ta’ Qali parking area, close to the national stadium.

The man sustained serious injuries. Police investigations to find the aggressor are underway.

