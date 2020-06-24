د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Dies While In Custody At Malta’s Police Headquarters

Article Featured Image

A man has died while in police custody following an arrest on drug possession, Malta’s police have said in a statement.

The man, who is 35 years old and resident of Imtarfa, died at 3:40am this morning while he was in the lock-up at the Police’s Headquarters.  Police had earlier noticed that the man was in desperate need of medical attention and tried to intervene.

He was arrested earlier in the evening at 12:30am by two RIU units on drug possession charges.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.

RIP

Comments
