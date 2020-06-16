Man Covered In Blood Rushed To Mater Dei Following Heated Argument in Qormi Home

A 45-year-old man from Ghana is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being involved in an argument in Qormi last night.

The man walked into Qormi police station at 9pm last night covered in blood and asking for assistance. He was quickly taken to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.

Upon investigating, police discovered that an argument had taken place at the man’s residence on Triq il-Kanun in Qormi with a 36-year-old man also from Ghana.

The argument resulted in the 36-year-old stabbing the 45-year-old with a sharp object. The assailant is currently in lockup at Police Headquarters in Floriana.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tag someone from Qormi