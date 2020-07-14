Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Minors In Floriana

A 31-year-old Somalian man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage girls in two separate incidents in Floriana.

Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed, who told the court he had no fixed residency, was arrested yesterday and essentially caught in the act. According to MaltaToday, police were notified at noon of an 11-year-old girl who had been followed, grabbed and molested whilst walking to a relative’s house in Floriana. Police were able to identify the man through an eyewitness who described a distinctive checked shirt of the accused.

Police found the man committing a second similar attack on a 13-year-old girl in the area.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty and bail was not requested.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was legal aid counsel to the accused whilst Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras presided over the case.