Man Charged For Public Masturbation In Front Of Young Children At Popular Mellieħa Swimming Spot

An Italian man has been arrested and charged with the corruption of minors and public masturbation after a shocking incident at a popular swimming spot in Mellieħa.

Police were called in to interview last Wednesday in Dawret it-Tunnara bay in Mellieħa, a popular swimming spot for all, including families with young children.

Claudio Perossa, a 57-year-old resident of St Paul’s Bay, was spotted swimming in the sea, exposing himself to children as young as three.

People on the scene said the man had been spotted in the area, swimming in the sea and clearly masturbating in the days leading up to his arrest.

