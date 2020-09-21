Man Beaten Up And Robbed Of €40 In Sa Maison By Three Men Who Asked Him For A Cigarette

A man’s daughter has spoken out about how her father was assaulted and robbed of €40 by three men while he was walking near Sa Maison Garden yesterday afternoon.

In a post that has been shared over 3,300 times, Stephanie Blundell recounted how three dark-skinned men had approached her father to ask him for a cigarette but he didn’t give them one because he isn’t even a smoker.

She said two of the men then grabbed his father’s hands, while the third one punched and kicked him in the face, before they robbed him of €40.

“One often hears about these things, but you believe them more when it impacts you directly,” she said, before thanking the police for tracking down the culprits.

In a statement this morning, the police recounted how they received a report that a person had been mugged while they were patrolling the streets of Ħamrun. The victim gave police a description of the three men and a search ensued.

After a while, police spotted one of them in Triq Mountbatten, Pietà, and he started running as soon as he saw them. Police gave chase and arrested him in Triq San Ġorġ Preca.

Two other men matching the victim’s description were arrested by the RIU in Triq Joe Gasan, Tal-Pietà.

Police then received a report by a youth, who said he had also been assaulted and robbed by three men who matched the suspects’ description, and they were also notified that an elderly man had been assaulted by the same people.

Stolen goods were found on the suspects and further interrogation of the three men led police to a fourth man, who was promptly arrested.