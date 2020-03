A 20-year-old man has been left battling serious injuries after falling off a cliff in Birżebbuġa, the police have revealed.

The man lost his balance while walking along Wied ix-Xoqqa u tal-Mara at around 1:45 pm and tumbled off of the cliffs into the sea.

People on boats who were in the area brought the man to shore. He has been rushed to hospital suffering with grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.