Man Assaulted On Maltese Public Bus For Telling Passenger To Wear A Mask

Mask-wearing is turning into a confrontational issue after one man detailed how he was assaulted on a public bus after requesting a passenger adhere to the social distancing measure.

The man, who works with asylum seekers, revealed that it was a migrant who attacked him late on 9th August.

Verbal abuse kicked off on the bus immediately after the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the migrant to put on his mask. Once he approached a bus stop on Triq D’Argens, Msida, the man without a mask followed and dished out a flurry of punches and shoves.

Police have confirmed that the incident took place and have launched an investigation. No serious injuries were reported and investigations are still ongoing.

Wearing masks in all closed public spaces in Malta was made mandatory on Wednesday 19th August at 9am. However, passengers have been required to wear masks while on the bus and bus stop ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island.

Transport Malta insists it is conducting regular spot checks. However, several people have reached out to Lovin Malta complaining that the regulation is not being followed.

Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks, prompting the government to introduce a raft of new social distancing measures.

The World Health Organisation argues that face masks protect people from getting infected, as well as prevent those who have symptoms from spreading them.

Do you think there is enough enforcement of COVID-19 measures? Comment below