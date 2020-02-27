Man Asks Court To Remove Lawyer Because His Conflicting Role As Judicial Watchdog Threatens Right To Fair Trial

A man has filed a Constitutional case to remove Pawlu Lia as the legal counsel for the defendant in a civil case over a property dispute on grounds that Lia’s many roles gives his client an advantage and breaches his right to a fair hearing.

Lia, who used to be the personal lawyer of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, serves on the Commission for the Administration of Justice, which is the body that watches over the judiciary. He therefore plays a role in the disciplining members of the judiciary.

The case, filed by Geoffrey Borg’s lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Michael Tanti Dougall could trigger other cases in which Lia is legal counsel.

The case argues that Lia’s role “places him in a position to potentially pass judgment on the judge or judges who are currently hearing, or will hear in future, this Constitutional complaint itself”.

“In addition, the plaintiff has no means of finding out whether a judge or magistrate had appeared, is appearing, or will appear before the Commission for the Administration of Justice, of which Dr. Pawlu Lia is a member, because [the Constitution states] that disciplinary proceedings for the judiciary are to be held behind closed doors,” Borg’s lawyers argue.

The Commission for the Administration of Justice is composed of the President of the Republic, the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, two judges and two magistrates, the President of the Chamber of Advocates, as well as two members appointed by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively.