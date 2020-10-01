د . إAEDSRر . س

Man Arrested For Walking Naked Around Ħamrun Taken To Mount Carmel For Treatment

A man walking completely nude through the streets of Ħamrun and Marsa was arrested before being taken to Mount Carmel for treatment.

In a video that is being shared widely on social media, the man can be slowly walking through Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun before trying to enter some establishments.

The police are treating the case as a mental health incident, and told Lovin Malta that the man was taken to the psychiatric hospital in Attard for further treatment. 

No one was injured in the incident, and the man is receiving medical treatment.

