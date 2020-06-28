Man Arrested For Stabbing 50-Year-Old In St Paul’s Bay Store And Fleeing The Scene

A man has been arrested after stabbing another man in a St Paul’s Bay shop during an argument.

A 44-year-old Egyptian man is believed to have entered a shop in Triq Isouard in St Paul’s Bay at around 9.30am today.

The 44-year-old used a knife to stab a 50-year-old Egyptian man, leaving him injured in the store before fleeing the scene.

Police searched for the attacker and found him at his home a few hours later, where they arrested him. The injured man was taken to Mater Dei where he was found to have slight injuries.

Today’s morning stabbing comes just hours after a 24-year-old man was stabbed last night, also in St Paul’s Bay. He is currently fighting for his life.

An inquiry is being held.

