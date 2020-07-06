Man Arrested After Attacking Driver And Damaging Vehicles In Ħamrun
A man has been arrested and is currently being interrogated in the Ħamrun police station after allegedly attacking a worker near the locality’s main road today.
It is unknown what led to the incident, police, said; however, the man reportedly attacked a driver as well as damaged a number of nearby vehicles.
The worker has been taken to Mater Dei to be treated for his injuries. It is unknown how grievous his injuries are.
A man who was on the scene described what he saw to Lovin Malta.
“I was stuck in traffic for about fifteen minutes, and wondering what had happened. Eventually, I left my car to see what happened and I saw this man who had been beaten… he was clearly shaken, and then I saw police running after someone else,” they said.
Police investigations into this incident continue.