Man Arrested After Attacking 61-Year-Old Over Loose Cigarette In Valletta

A man has been arrested and held in custody after getting into a physical argument this morning, reportedly over a loose cigarette.

The 36-year-old Libyan man, who lives in Gżira, reportedly got into a fight with a 61-year-old Maltese man from Valletta at around 11.15 am today near the entrance to Valletta.

The Libyan man reportedly approached the Maltese man and asked him for a cigarette. The Maltese man refused, leading to the Libyan man to kick the Maltese man, and a fight ensued, according to Net News.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the fight, but police confirmed with Lovin Malta that the man was released without injury.

The aggressor remains in police custody.

Cover photo: Net News

What do you think of this incident?