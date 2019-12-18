Man Arrested After Attacking 61-Year-Old Over Loose Cigarette In Valletta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A man has been arrested and held in custody after getting into a physical argument this morning, reportedly over a loose cigarette.

The 36-year-old Libyan man, who lives in Gżira, reportedly got into a fight with a 61-year-old Maltese man from Valletta at around 11.15 am today near the entrance to Valletta.

The Libyan man reportedly approached the Maltese man and asked him for a cigarette. The Maltese man refused, leading to the Libyan man to kick the Maltese man, and a fight ensued, according to Net News.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the fight, but police confirmed with Lovin Malta that the man was released without injury.

The aggressor remains in police custody.

