Maltese Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In UK Weeks After Her Brother Offered His Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

Rosalie Freestone-Bayes, a 77-year-old Maltese woman, has died from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in a London hospital.

Her death was met by an outpouring of grief from her friends and loved ones, including her brother Frank Portelli, a Maltese doctor and former President of the Nationalist Party.

“Rosalie is gone. Please pray for her,” he posted on social media today following her death.

In recent weeks, Portelli had made headlines after he offered his hospital to Maltese authorities to help out in the battle against the coronavirus.

Speaking after her death, Portelli said she “died in isolation”.

“She did not have any serious medical conditions and I strongly suspect she contracted the virus when she went to the hospital for some heart-related tests and it just tipped her over,” he told the Times of Malta.

“Let this serve as a lesson that people who are over 60 years old and have any slight medical condition like diabetes or high blood pressure, it can kill, as it did to my sister,” he said.

Freestone-Bayes suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

RIP Rosalie

