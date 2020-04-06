Maltese Woman Dies Of COVID-19 In UK Weeks After Her Brother Offered His Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

Rosalie Freestone-Bayes, a 77-year-old Maltese woman, has died from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in a London hospital.

Her death was met by an outpouring of grief from her friends and loved ones, including her brother Frank Portelli, a Maltese doctor and former President of the Nationalist Party.

“Rosalie is gone. Please pray for her,” he posted on social media today following her death.

In recent weeks, Portelli had made headlines after he offered his hospital to Maltese authorities to help out in the battle against the coronavirus.