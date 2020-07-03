Maltese Travellers To England Will Not Need To Quarantine, British Government Announces

Earlier today, the British Government announced that Malta is part of a list of countries forming safe travel corridors with England.

This means that Maltese travellers to England will not have to quarantine upon arrival.

Malta is one of 59 countries that are on the list published by the British Government. Travel corridors between these countries and England will come into place on the 10th July.

If people have been to or have stopped in a country that is not on the travel corridor list, they will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left said country.

Other countries on the list include Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Check out the full list here.

