Maltese Tourism Consultant Condemns ‘Starvation’ Of San Anton Animals, Calls For Garden To Reopen Within Two Weeks

A Maltese tourism consultant has spoken out about the “shocking” situation at San Anton Gardens, where activists accused authorities of seemingly leaving the animals to starve.

“We have, over the last few years, experienced a decline in the management and upkeep of one of the island’s primary gardens. You would not believe that up to 50 years ago this was one of our tourist iconic sites,” Julian Christopher Zarb, Chairperson of the Malta Tourism Society think tank, said.

The tourism consultant called for pressure to be put on the Office of the President, the Attard Local Council and the ELC, which manages San Anton, to ensure maintenance of the garden is upheld and to protect the “poor creatures.”

He also suggested that the gardens should open within the next two weeks, with wardens to maintain the upkeep of the place and ensure social distancing of visitors.

“This could be one of our primary visitor attractions again in a new tourism strategy,” Zarb finished.