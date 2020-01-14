Maltese Teenager Involved In Hit-And-Run Death In Poland Has Prison Sentenced Reduced

A Maltese teenager who hit and killed a 77-year-old biker in Poland has had his sentenced reduced following an appeal to the Warsaw District Court in Poland.

The 17-year-old, named as Piero C., lost control of his vehicle and hit the cyclist on a narrow street in Warsaw on June 3, 2018.

Court experts said that at the time, Piero C. was driving over double the speed limit without a license, and was believed to be under the influence of marijuana.

The Maltese teenager was originally sentenced to four years in prison and handed a lifetime ban on driving. However, following an appeal to the Warsaw District Court, Piero C. had his sentenced reduced to three and a half years as well as a 10-year ban on driving.

The district judge noted that the Maltese teenager had consumed marijuana but wasn’t under the influence of it.

The final judgement was handed down by Judge Urszula Myśliwska.