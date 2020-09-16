Maltese Teachers’ Union Warns Of Industrial Action If Schools Reopen This Month

A teachers’ union has warned it could issue industrial action if schools reopen at the end of the month.

The Union of Professional Educators, Malta’s minority teachers’ union, urged the government to scrap its plan to reopen schools at in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The situation is unsustainable and with the opening of schools on the 28th of September 2020, the number of cases will defiantly increase to unsustainable numbers thus putting a burden on our health care system,” it said.

The union therefore urged the government to ensure schools revert to online learning as they did when the pandemic first broke out last March.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici downplayed concerns over the reopening of schools, noting that over 50 guidelines have been published to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“God forbid we end up in a situation where our children lose six months, a year, a year and a half of their education until the vaccine is distributed to everyone,” he said.

However, Malta is expected to register a record number of new COVID-19 cases today, with reports suggesting over 100 new cases will be confirmed.

