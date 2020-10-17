Maltese Teachers’ Union Threatens Strike But Ministry Warns Its Directives Null And Void

With Malta registering another record daily rise of COVID-19 cases, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has threatened to order a strike among its members at state and Church schools to pressure the government to close schools and return to a “proper” form of fully online teaching.

However, the Education Ministry said it doesn’t recognise the validity of the UPE’s directives because the union doesn’t enjoy legal recognition over Malta’s teaching sector.

UPE executive head Graham Sansone told Lovin Malta that his union has given the Education Ministry until Monday to reach out to them to discuss the way forward with regards schools. If the Ministry refuses, the UPE will escalate its current industrial directives among its members, which could eventually lead to a full-blown teachers’ strike.

Sansone said he wants online learning to improve, such as by ensuring strong Internet connection at schools and providing teachers with adequate equipment to allow them to teach high-quality lessons.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, a spokesperson for the Education Ministry said it considers the UPE’s directives to be null and void because the Malta Union of Teachers, and not the UPE, enjoys legal rights over the teaching sector.