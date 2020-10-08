د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Teachers Union Calls For Return To Online Learning As School COVID-19 Cases Rise

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s minority teachers union, UPE (Union of Professional Educators), has stood by its calls for a return to online learning, as the island’s schools witness a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, health authorities confirmed that seven educators from four different schools tested positive for the virus. Earlier today, UPE was notified of another alleged case at St Ġorġ Preca College, Blata l-Bajda.

“Our call has remained the same,” UPE’s head, Graham Sansone told Lovin Malta.

“In these circumstances, we actually believe that online schooling is the best system.”

Sansone has been advocating for online schooling long before schools re-opened. A survey conducted within the union back in August showed that 87% of members preferred online schooling.

“I can’t understand why there’s such an equivocal insistence on opening our schools,” Sansone continued.

“It’s like the ministry and the government have alternative motives as to why they want to keep us in school.”

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has raised concerns over the viability of online learning in the long run.

“I’m a parent too, I have a 12-year-old daughter and I’m going to send her to school because it’s important for her education to continue,” Bonnici said.

“God forbid we end up in a situation where our children lose six months, a year, a year and a half of their education until the vaccine is distributed to everyone.”

What do you make of this situation?

READ NEXT: 64 New Cases Of COVID-19 Registered In Malta Alongside 19 Recoveries

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK