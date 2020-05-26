Maltese Teachers Protest Decision That Bars O Level Students From Sitting For Intermediate Exams

Every year, some Maltese O-level students also sit for an intermediate subject in September to have one subject in the bag before they start Sixth Form.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted these plans this year.

The Education Department has given students who were preparing to sit for their O-levels this spring two choices to proceed: either accept the predicted marks based on their mock exam results or opt to sit for the exams in September, which would replace the usual May session.

However, the fact that the O-levels have been pushed to September means these students won’t be allowed to sit for the same subjects at Intermediate level, even if they had chosen to accept the predicted mock results.

“We regret to inform you that since the Main SEC Examination Session was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 situation, candidates who registered to sit for subjects at either Intermediate or Advanced level in the Special Session that will be held in September as this is still in the same session of examinations [SEC Regulation 5.2],” MATSEC said in an e-mail seen by Lovin Malta.