Maltese Teachers Protest Decision That Bars O Level Students From Sitting For Intermediate Exams
Every year, some Maltese O-level students also sit for an intermediate subject in September to have one subject in the bag before they start Sixth Form.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted these plans this year.
The Education Department has given students who were preparing to sit for their O-levels this spring two choices to proceed: either accept the predicted marks based on their mock exam results or opt to sit for the exams in September, which would replace the usual May session.
However, the fact that the O-levels have been pushed to September means these students won’t be allowed to sit for the same subjects at Intermediate level, even if they had chosen to accept the predicted mock results.
“We regret to inform you that since the Main SEC Examination Session was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 situation, candidates who registered to sit for subjects at either Intermediate or Advanced level in the Special Session that will be held in September as this is still in the same session of examinations [SEC Regulation 5.2],” MATSEC said in an e-mail seen by Lovin Malta.
One teacher from a secondary school spoke to Lovin Malta on the decision that stripped students of the option:
“When the exam applications for Intermediates came out, students applied and their applications were verified and accepted. Then on Monday [of last week], they received an email informing them that they cannot sit for the Intermediate they applied for because they cannot do the O-Level and Intermediate of the same subject during the same sitting,” they said.
“What is hugely ironic is the fact that if a Fifth Former applied for Psychology, for example, of which there is no O-Level, then they can sit for the Intermediate in September, whereas if they applied for English or Maltese, for example, they cannot as they are still listed under O-Level with MATSEC.”
“I feel that this is a great injustice to the students because I am aware that there are a number who have made good use of their time at home and invested in studying. Now they are being told that they cannot when this has taken place in previous years and there is nothing special happening with these students,” they continued.
“They are just asking to be granted what has always been normal. If a Fifth former can sit for psychology or philosophy in September then he/she must be allowed to sit for English, Maltese, Religion or any other subject.”
Education Owen Bonnici told Lovin Malta he has informed MATSEC about the issue.