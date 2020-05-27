Maltese Tattoo Artist Asks Whether Inaction Against Floriana FC Fans Means She Can Return To Work

“How is it that authorities have not spoken about how these people will be punished? When we as tattoo artists are threatened with a €3,000 fine if we are caught working in a clinical grade studio?”

“However, seeing what went on at Floriana yesterday evening I simply cannot sit here at home and say nothing! And I’m more than positive that I do not stand alone in this argument seeing that the whole tattoo community is hurt by the action taken (or the lack of it).”

“I have been out of work for over two months now, trying to keep up with life in this COVID-19 situation, with bills and living expenses still going on as usual and no income,” the tattoo artist, who runs a studio and has chosen to remain anonymous, said.

A full-time tattoo artist has spoken out about the complete injustice she feels over the lack of action taken by the police with regards Floriana FC fans’ Premier League victory celebrations.

“Where was the police force during the situation yesterday evening? I’ve seen a photo going round Facebook of a policeman standing within the crowd doing nothing as people ignore social distancing rules around him!”

“Meanwhile as I was at my studio this week ONLY CLEANING, with the hopes of maybe opening soon, I get a visit by two police officers to see that I am actually not working?! Will yesterday’s events just be forgotten and all our sacrifices be for nothing?”

“A disgrace, an insult to all the people who abide by the rules and try to live a decent life!”

“It makes me wonder if this event (going unpunished as it seems to be) means that I can simply go back to my studio today and work as usual?! I mean, everyone seems to be able to do whatever they like, right?”

“So why the hell shouldn’t we, especially when knowing that our services do not cause the amount of harm that yesterday’s event is yet to cause?”

As per a legal notice to enforce social distancing, people who gather n public in groups of more than six should be fined €100 each. Police have issued several such fines in recent months but have refused to state whether any Floriana FC fans were fined over their mass celebrations, merely stating that they are investigating the incident.