Maltese Supermarkets In Overdrive As Swarms Of People Stock Larders Over Coronavirus Fears

There were doomsday-like scenes at Maltese supermarkets today as people rushed to buy survival food over fears the coronavirus could force them to lock themselves up inside.

Lovin Malta visited LIDL in Mosta this morning and found it significantly busier than usual, with practically all parking spaces taken up, shoppers jostling their way through the supermarket with their trolleys and payment queues stretching into the aisles.

It was clear which items were in high demand.