Maltese Stationary Distributor Donates Custom Gifts For The Children Of Ursuline Sisters To Keep Their Spirits High This Easter

The children at Angela House run by the Ursuline Sisters in Pieta were treated to custom Easter presents this year.

Distributor for stationery and school supplies Marfel donated personalized gifts including art and craft supplies, sweets and toys to help keep the children’s spirits high during these uncertain times. 

Director Abraham Pace stated that “although times may be slow for business, these kids can never be forgotten, and the joy that these kids bring is priceless. I would like to personally thank the Sisters for all of their hard work.”

Comments
