Maltese Soldier Booted Out Over Cocaine Party Among Staff And Refusal To Take Drug Test

A solider has been booted out of Malta’s Armed Forces after he refused to take a drug test following allegations of a cocaine party among members of the force.

The claim first emerged in a Facebook post of Godwin Schembri, the soldier who was dismissed for light-hearted footage of him mocking a poorly constructed AFM gate. It has now been confirmed by Times of Malta. Lovin Malta is awaiting replies from AFM.

Schembri, who shared messages from a WhatsApp conversation said that the party occurred at the Luqa barracks around two weeks ago. He said the soldier, named Galea, involved had even tried to leave the facility without an access card, informing guards he was leaving to find cocaine.

He allegedly got aggressive and resisted arresting while also refusing to undergo a drug test.

The AFM has opened an internal inquiry into the allegations that a group of soldiers had a ‘cocaine party’ while on duty.  The incident was described as “bordello” by Schembri and the person messaging him.

Schembri issued a series of questions to AFM Commander Jeffrey Curmi.

 

