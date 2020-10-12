د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Solar Farm Produces Enough Clean Energy To Power 760 Households

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has made a substantial leap in sustainable energy, with the Hili Company’s first-ever solar farm now operating at full capacity, producing enough energy to power 760 households.

The Bengħajsa solar farm is a sight to behold, covering over 29,000 square metres of land and producing a total of 2,400kW of energy.

Not only is this enough to provide clean energy for a small village, but in doing so it contributes to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by almost 1,000 tonnes a year.

“We are very proud of this exciting project which represents further progress towards Malta achieving its renewable energy targets,” said Edward Hili, the CEO of Hili Company which drives the project.

The site was strategically chosen to be surrounded by indigenous vegetation which further contributes to the capture of carbon dioxide and lends to the regeneration of the area’s natural beauty.

“It presses all the right buttons for both the private and the public sectors, benefiting both the economy and the environment. We recognise that more needs to be done to move towards a greener economy and we are determined to play our part,” he ended.

Tag someone who needs to make the move to renewable energy

READ NEXT: Peter The Maltese Customs Sniffer Dog Finds $23,000 In Undeclared Cash

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK