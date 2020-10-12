Maltese Solar Farm Produces Enough Clean Energy To Power 760 Households

The Bengħajsa solar farm is a sight to behold, covering over 29,000 square metres of land and producing a total of 2,400kW of energy.

Malta has made a substantial leap in sustainable energy, with the Hili Company’s first-ever solar farm now operating at full capacity, producing enough energy to power 760 households.

Not only is this enough to provide clean energy for a small village, but in doing so it contributes to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by almost 1,000 tonnes a year.

“We are very proud of this exciting project which represents further progress towards Malta achieving its renewable energy targets,” said Edward Hili, the CEO of Hili Company which drives the project.

The site was strategically chosen to be surrounded by indigenous vegetation which further contributes to the capture of carbon dioxide and lends to the regeneration of the area’s natural beauty.

“It presses all the right buttons for both the private and the public sectors, benefiting both the economy and the environment. We recognise that more needs to be done to move towards a greener economy and we are determined to play our part,” he ended.

