Maltese Primary School Advises Parents Not To Buy Winter Blazers For Now

Ahead of the upcoming scholastic year, a Maltese private primary school has advised parents not to buy winter blazers for now due to uncertainty over how the COVID-19 situation will develop.

In a circular to parents, which has been seen by Lovin Malta, the school said students might not be requested to wear their blazer this year and that further developments will be communicated in due course.

Malta’s schools closed down on 12th March, back when the island had nine confirmed COVID-19 cases, and remained shut throughout the rest of the year.

However, despite a recent rise in cases, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has confirmed that plans to reopen schools on 28th September are still on.

A parent told Lovin Malta she was concerned by the school’s announcement, warning that a return to online learning will mean she will have to sit with her child throughout the school day.

“She will miss out on really important months of her life, not only from an education aspect but by missing out on social interaction,” she said.

“The government is acting as though it’s business as usual when cases are increasing. They say that school is starting in September but these emails are concerning because it makes me ask whether they really care about our children’s wellbeing.”

