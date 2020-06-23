Maltese Road Champion Christian Formosa Identified As Cyclist In Coast Road Crash
The cyclist that was involved in a serious traffic collision on the Coast Road which left him fighting for his life has been identified as former national road racing champion Christian Formosa.
Formosa, who rides with the National Team as well as local group Club The Cyclist, has thanked the public for sending messages of support and for keeping him in their prayers following his accident.
“Get well soon Christian and may God be with you,” said one well-wisher.
Formosa had reportedly been seriously injured after he crashed into a parked truck on the Coast Road last Friday at around noon.
The Malta Cyclist Federation has said it is saddened by the incident and hopes Formosa makes a speedy recovery.
For his part, Formosa said he cannot wait to be back on his bike with his friends.
Formosa was National Champion of Road Races in 2017 and 2018, making him an automatic choice for the National Team.
He is currently recovering in hospital – until then, he’s got the support of Malta’s community wishing him well.