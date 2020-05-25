Maltese Ride-Pooling Service Physically Segments Cab With Plastic To Separate Passengers
A local cab service that had developed a strong reputation based on its ride-pooling function has found a way to continue offering their services while taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.
“I felt reassured that if another passenger sat at the back I’d be safe,” one customer told Lovin Malta after cautiously entering the cab and finding the interior physically segmented.
In pictures sent to Lovin Malta, the cab, operated by Cool, can be seen split into four sections by sheets of plastic.
Though the passenger did not share her ride with anyone else, she still appreciated the extra protection.
The company, which was focused on lowering prices by ride-pooling, had already installed a protective sheet between the front and back rows.
They had also recently announced that all their rides were set to become private, and not shared, due to the ongoing pandemic.
However, as this customer said herself, the new four-way segment made her feel “secure and safe AF”, no matter whether she was sharing the ride or not.