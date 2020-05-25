Maltese Ride-Pooling Service Physically Segments Cab With Plastic To Separate Passengers

A local cab service that had developed a strong reputation based on its ride-pooling function has found a way to continue offering their services while taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.

“I felt reassured that if another passenger sat at the back I’d be safe,” one customer told Lovin Malta after cautiously entering the cab and finding the interior physically segmented.

In pictures sent to Lovin Malta, the cab, operated by Cool, can be seen split into four sections by sheets of plastic.

Though the passenger did not share her ride with anyone else, she still appreciated the extra protection.