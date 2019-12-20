د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Restaurant Brand one80 Confirms ‘No Association, Collaboration Or Connection’ With Keith Schembri

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A popular restaurant brand with locations in Gozo and Mellieħa has released a statement clarifying that it has no relationship with former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

one80 Restaurant’s statement comes after rumours spread that Schembri, who has recently resigned from both the government as well as the Labour Party, was involved in the running of the restaurant, with various people sharing this rumour online.

The false information had spread so far that the Gozo branch of the outlet was recently vandalised, though it has not been confirmed that the act of vandalism was undertaken in relation to these rumours.

“Further to rumours and to the recent act of vandalism at one of its outlets which may or may not be related, FooDrinks Concepts Ltd operating restaurants under the ‘one80’ brand confirms that there is no association, collaboration or connection with Mr Keith Schembri or any other politically exposed person,” the company said in a statement today.

“one80 restaurants are solely owned and operated by two individuals with extensive experience within the catering and hospitality industry,” they continued.

one80 restaurant

one80 restaurant

The managing directors, Rouvin Zammit Apap and Jesmond Vella, have invited anyone to visit their website for more info on the team and the brand itself.

Lovin Malta would like to urge caution when sharing unverified information that may be untrue as it can seriously damage an innocent party’s reputation.

Share this with that group of friends of yours who should probably read it.

READ NEXT: Sacked Times Journalist Blasts 'Illicit And Illegal' Firing, 'Categorically Denies' Speaking To Yorgen Fenech About Daphne's Assassination

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK