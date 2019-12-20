Maltese Restaurant Brand one80 Confirms ‘No Association, Collaboration Or Connection’ With Keith Schembri

A popular restaurant brand with locations in Gozo and Mellieħa has released a statement clarifying that it has no relationship with former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

one80 Restaurant’s statement comes after rumours spread that Schembri, who has recently resigned from both the government as well as the Labour Party, was involved in the running of the restaurant, with various people sharing this rumour online.

The false information had spread so far that the Gozo branch of the outlet was recently vandalised, though it has not been confirmed that the act of vandalism was undertaken in relation to these rumours.

“Further to rumours and to the recent act of vandalism at one of its outlets which may or may not be related, FooDrinks Concepts Ltd operating restaurants under the ‘one80’ brand confirms that there is no association, collaboration or connection with Mr Keith Schembri or any other politically exposed person,” the company said in a statement today.

“one80 restaurants are solely owned and operated by two individuals with extensive experience within the catering and hospitality industry,” they continued.