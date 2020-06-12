Maltese Producers Saddened By Decision To Promote Blockbusters Instead Of Local Talent

The Malta Producers’ Association is disappointed with the decision to promote Hollywood blockbusters instead of supporting the Valletta Film Festival and accused the state of undermining the work of the organisers, curators and programmers of the festival.

“It is a sad day indeed when the state supplants the private sector and turns into the operator rather than nurturing and assisting the private sector to grow as is its remit,” it said in a press release.

The VFF is renowned for providing a platform for less-mainstream films from around the world and garnered an international reputation as a well-respected event that drew hundreds of people from the film festival circuit.

However, the event had its funding slashed to an alleged 30% of its normal budget by the Arts Council Malta sparking a backlash from local filmmakers and enthusiasts alike.

“The MPA deplores this muscling in and seeking to unfairly take control when the same organisations are supposed to exist to nourish independent cultural entrepreneurship,” the MPA continued.

Instead of the fully-fledged festival, an outdoor-cinema will take its place featuring blockbuster films such as Jurassic World and The Greatest Showman.

“It is highly disappointing to note that the Minister for Tourism and Film and the Malta Film Commission has time and money to organise free screenings of highly-commercial US films but no time to promote the production of local content,” the MPA ended.

Tag someone who works in film