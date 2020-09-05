د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Prisoner Found Dead In Corradino Correctional Facility

A Maltese prisoner was found dead in his cell this morning in Corradino Correctional Facility.

The 45-year-old man was found dead at 6.45 am today. According to the prison, it seems that the man died a natural death.

Police are informed and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Informed sources told Lovin Malta that the prisoner had heart problems due to obesity, was also a heavy smoker and didn’t exercise.

While being monitored by doctors, his condition did not require hospitalisation and prison could not force him to take action on his personal condition.

Updated: 11:40am 

Comments
