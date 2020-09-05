Maltese Prisoner Found Dead In Corradino Correctional Facility
A Maltese prisoner was found dead in his cell this morning in Corradino Correctional Facility.
The 45-year-old man was found dead at 6.45 am today. According to the prison, it seems that the man died a natural death.
Police are informed and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.
Informed sources told Lovin Malta that the prisoner had heart problems due to obesity, was also a heavy smoker and didn’t exercise.
While being monitored by doctors, his condition did not require hospitalisation and prison could not force him to take action on his personal condition.
Updated: 11:40am