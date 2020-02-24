د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Priests Will No Longer Put The Eucharist In Your Mouth During Mass Following New Coronavirus Precautions

The act of receiving the body of Christ from the hands of a priest has been temporarily suspended following new precautionary measures from the Curia after new fears of the coronavirus coming to Malta.

“Until new directives are given, the Eucharistic Host should only be given in the hands and not in the mouth,” the Curia said today in a statement.

When it comes to drinking the blood of Christ from the Holy Communion chalice, different chalices should be used.

The Curia said the precautions were being made to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Malta.

When it came to priests personal hygiene, they were being ordered to disinfect their hands thoroughly prior to Mass, and possibly even prior to giving out the Host.

“It is our responsibility to take these measures and avoid the chances of the spread of this disease, especially when a lot of people are gathered like in a church.

