Maltese Police Launch Investigation Into How A Cat Lost All Of Its Paws

Maltese police have launched an investigation into how a cat lost all its four paws yesterday, following a request by the Minister for Animal Rights.

“The cat that was the victim of a very ugly accident yesterday is still being monitored by the veterinarians of the APH (animal hospital),” Minister Anton Refalo said. “Unfortunately, this cat is in critical condition.”

He thanked the Animal Welfare Officers who found and rescued the cat as well as the veterinarians who are treating her injuries and called on the police to investigate and determine the events that led to the incident.

“It’s currently kitten season, so I would like to urge all of you to be careful of these little creatures to make sure they are not harmed,” he said.

The seriously injured cat was found in Triq tal-Ħlas, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, yesterday. The Ħaż-Żebbuġ local council said an inspection of the site found the cat was injured by a harvesting machine.

Cover photo: Left: Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, Right: The injured cat

