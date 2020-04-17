Maltese Police Found No One Breaching Four Person Group Law Over The Past 24 Hours

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over the past 24 hours, the Maltese police found absolutely no one in breach of the law which forbids public gatherings of four people or more.

“No one was found gathered in groups of more than 3 persons in public places during the patrols that the Police are doing to ensure that there are no such groups,” the national daily COVID-19 bulletin said.

As per the law, intended to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone found in a group of four people or more is liable to a €100 fine.

Meanwhile, one person was found breaking obligatory quarantine and was fined €3,000 over a total of 738 inspections carried out over the past 24 hours.

“The appeal remains that everyone should remain responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities,” the bulletin read.

