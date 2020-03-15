Maltese Police Fine Two More People €1,000 Each For Violating Quarantine Rules

Maltese police have fined two more people €1,000 each over the past 24 hours after finding them in violation of mandatory quarantine rules.

In total, police officers from the Administrative Law Enforcement Unit together with officials from the Directorate of Public Health and the Civil Protection Department have carried out 224 spot-checks so far on people who should be in quarantine and fined four people after finding them in violation of the rules.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that spot-checks will continue to be carried out across Malta for the sake of the national interest as part of the government’s commitment to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

To report someone who you suspect has broken mandatory quarantine, you can call 2294 4504 or 2294 4511 or send an email to quarantine.covid19@gov.mt.

To report symptoms or to get more information about the virus, call 111 or email at covid19health@gov.mt.